81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman dies shortly after riding Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland

1 hour 23 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, October 09 2025 Oct 9, 2025 October 09, 2025 9:40 AM October 09, 2025 in News
Source: WWL
By: WBRZ Staff

ANAHEIM, Cali. — A woman died earlier this week after riding the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, police told multiple news outlets.

Anaheim Police told outlets that the woman suffered an "unfortunate medical episode" at the park on Monday. The woman, in her 60s, was not identified. 

According to Los Angeles-based TV station KTLA, Disneyland security personnel provided CPR to the woman after she initially suffered a medical episode around 6:30 p.m. after she had gotten off the ride. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The ride reopened shortly after the woman was taken away by paramedics. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days