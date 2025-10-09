Woman dies shortly after riding Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Cali. — A woman died earlier this week after riding the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland, police told multiple news outlets.

Anaheim Police told outlets that the woman suffered an "unfortunate medical episode" at the park on Monday. The woman, in her 60s, was not identified.

According to Los Angeles-based TV station KTLA, Disneyland security personnel provided CPR to the woman after she initially suffered a medical episode around 6:30 p.m. after she had gotten off the ride. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The ride reopened shortly after the woman was taken away by paramedics.