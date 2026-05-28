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Woman dies in hospital following shooting at North Ardenwood Drive apartment
BATON ROUGE - A woman died after she was shot inside a North Ardenwood Drive apartment early Thursday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Shyquencia Marshall was found inside a unit at Bellecour Crossings apartment complex around 12:45 a.m.
Marshall was taken to a hospital, where she died.
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Police stated that no suspects have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
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