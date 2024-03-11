70°
Woman dies in hospital after shooting in Tigerland area Monday
BATON ROUGE - A 40-year-old woman died in a hospital Monday after she was hurt in a shooting that happened in the Tigerland area.
Emergency officials said Serena Franklin was shot just after noon. Franklin was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
A family member told WBRZ that Franklin leaves behind three children.
No more information was immediately available.
The Baton Rouge Police Department did not respond to multiple requests for information about Franklin's killing.
