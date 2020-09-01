Latest Weather Blog
Woman dies attempting to save child at beach
FORT MORGAN, Ala. (AP) — A Tennessee woman died Saturday at an Alabama beach after she and other beach-goers attempted to form a human chain to rescue a child, authorities said.
Karen Graham, 53, of Collierville, Tenn. died at a hospital after being recovered from the water at Fort Morgan beach, Baldwin County Coroner Brian Pierce told news outlets.
Coast Guard Sector Mobile said a 9-year-old was reportedly swept out by a current. The agency said about 20 people attempted to a form a human chain to rescue the child but they were swept out further by the waves.
The Coast Guard launched a boat from Dauphin Island and a medical helicopter from Air Station New Orleans to assist in the rescue but a private craft nearby recovered everyone.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said another person was also hospitalized but additional information wasn’t immediately released.
