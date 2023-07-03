Woman dies after crashing car into Amite River

MAUREPAS - A woman died after her car went off road and became submerged in the Amite River late Saturday night.

Authorities say the crash occurred on Highway 22, north of Old River Road, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Louisiana State Police said Sara Marshall, 37, of Prairieville was driving a 2004 Toyota Solara eastbound on Highway 22 when, for reasons still unknown, she ran off the roadway and crashed into the water.

Despite attempts from rescue swimmers and bystanders, officials say they were unable to retrieve Marshall due to the depth of the water.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office dive team was able to recover Marshall's body around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.