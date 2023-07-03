89°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman dies after crashing car into Amite River
MAUREPAS - A woman died after her car went off road and became submerged in the Amite River late Saturday night.
Authorities say the crash occurred on Highway 22, north of Old River Road, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Louisiana State Police said Sara Marshall, 37, of Prairieville was driving a 2004 Toyota Solara eastbound on Highway 22 when, for reasons still unknown, she ran off the roadway and crashed into the water.
Despite attempts from rescue swimmers and bystanders, officials say they were unable to retrieve Marshall due to the depth of the water.
Trending News
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office dive team was able to recover Marshall's body around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
After heat wave, Entergy says customers should expect higher than normal utility...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: After officer's arrest for sexual misconduct, BRPD, city face federal...
-
Pool contractor responds following news story, makes repairs
-
The history behind Baton Rouge's biggest Fourth of July celebrations - Sunday...
-
Community gathers for New Roads Boat Parade
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title