Woman dies after being shot inside US Capitol amid protests Wednesday

1 hour 16 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, January 06 2021 Jan 6, 2021 January 06, 2021 5:02 PM January 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NBC News / YouTube

WASHINGTON -  A woman who was shot while protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday afternoon has died.

Several news outlets cite D.C. police saying the woman had died. It wasn't immediately clear who shot the woman.

Click here to read more on the ongoing situation at the U.S. Capitol. 

