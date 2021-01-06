Woman dies after being shot inside US Capitol amid protests Wednesday

Photo: NBC News / YouTube

WASHINGTON - A woman who was shot while protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday afternoon has died.

Several news outlets cite D.C. police saying the woman had died. It wasn't immediately clear who shot the woman.

D.C. police say the woman who was shot inside the U.S. Capitol earlier today has died. No other details were provided. — Peter Hermann (@phscoop) January 6, 2021

