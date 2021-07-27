Woman died in Pointe Coupee house fire; investigators found no working fire alarms

BATCHELOR - A woman was found dead in her home after it caught fire Friday.

Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal said the 61-year-old woman was found dead in bedroom of the home on 3rd Street in Batchelor. Pointe Coupee Parish Fire District 1 identified the victim as the owner of the home.

The fire marshal's office said they found no working smoke alarms in the home.

Fire investigators believe the fire began in the laundry home of the house, but they are still investigating how it started.