Woman died in head-on crash in Ascension Parish Friday afternoon
ST. AMANT - State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash along LA 22.
According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck happened on LA Hwy 22, east of LA Highway 936, around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Danielle Smith, 45, of Gonzales was killed in the collision.
Investigators believe Smith was traveling westbound when she was fatally struck by a pick-up truck. Troopers said the other driver, 54-year-old Leslie Boothe, crossed the center line into the opposing lane and struck Smith's vehicle head-on.
Smith died in the crash, and Boothe sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
