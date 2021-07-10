84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman died in head-on crash in Ascension Parish Friday afternoon

Saturday, July 10 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. AMANT - State Police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash along LA 22.

According to Louisiana State Police, the wreck happened on LA Hwy 22, east of LA Highway 936, around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Danielle Smith, 45, of Gonzales was killed in the collision.

Investigators believe Smith was traveling westbound when she was fatally struck by a pick-up truck. Troopers said the other driver, 54-year-old Leslie Boothe, crossed the center line into the opposing lane and struck Smith's vehicle head-on.

Smith died in the crash, and Boothe sustained minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

