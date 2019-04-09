Latest Weather Blog
Woman dead, man injured in shooting that led to standoff
VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, wounded a second man and fired into a police car.
Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue tells local news outlets that 25-year-old Davonte Marquis Ardoin shot 21-year-old Rene Williams Sunday when she came to his house to bring Ardoin a child. Lartigue says 30-year-old James Macias, accompanying Williams, was shot five times and taken to a hospital in Lafayette.
Macias remains hospitalized.
Lartigue says Ardoin fired at arriving officers, hitting a police car. Ardoin barricaded himself in his house and fired his gun, later surrendering. No officers were injured.
Ardoin is booked on first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges. Bail is set at $1.39 million. It's unclear if Ardoin has a lawyer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
NAACP calls string of Louisiana church fires 'domestic terrorism'
-
Central eyes stricter drainage policies
-
Tenants without power after apartment complex fire; management making things difficult
-
Gonzales soccer fields damaged twice, club offering reward for arrest
-
Parts of Assumption Parish dealing with backwater flooding