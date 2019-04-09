81°
Woman dead, man injured in shooting that led to standoff

Tuesday, April 09 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Evangeline Today

VILLE PLATTE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man has shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, wounded a second man and fired into a police car.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue tells local news outlets that 25-year-old Davonte Marquis Ardoin shot 21-year-old Rene Williams Sunday when she came to his house to bring Ardoin a child. Lartigue says 30-year-old James Macias, accompanying Williams, was shot five times and taken to a hospital in Lafayette.

Macias remains hospitalized.

Lartigue says Ardoin fired at arriving officers, hitting a police car. Ardoin barricaded himself in his house and fired his gun, later surrendering. No officers were injured.

Ardoin is booked on first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges. Bail is set at $1.39 million. It's unclear if Ardoin has a lawyer.

