Woman dead after shooting on Main Street early Tuesday morning

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A woman is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street near Atkinson Street around 2:45 a.m.. 

Officers said the woman died from one or more gunshot wounds. 

No further information on what led to the shooting was released. 

