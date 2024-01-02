42°
Woman dead after shooting on Main Street early Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to the 2700 block of Main Street near Atkinson Street around 2:45 a.m..
Officers said the woman died from one or more gunshot wounds.
No further information on what led to the shooting was released.
