Woman dead after being hit by vehicle near Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
ST. GABRIEL - A woman died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.
St. Gabriel Police Department said a driver called officers after he hit something in the road around 3:45 a.m. near Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.
Officers said they found a woman lying on the side of the road. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
No more information was immediately available.
