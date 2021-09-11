Woman dead after being hit by vehicle near Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

ST. GABRIEL - A woman died after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

St. Gabriel Police Department said a driver called officers after he hit something in the road around 3:45 a.m. near Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Officers said they found a woman lying on the side of the road. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

No more information was immediately available.