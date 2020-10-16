Latest Weather Blog
Woman dead after being caught in crossfire of parking lot gunfight
BATON ROUGE - A 25-year-old woman died after being caught on the crossfire of a shootout in a parking lot Sunday morning.
Police said the victim, Christian Cobb, died Thursday after being shot a few days earlier. She was shot in the head, police said, and was being cared-for at an area hospital.
The shooting happened October 11 before 3 a.m. in the 10300 block of Airline Highway. Police said she was shot while trying to leave a parking lot where other people were shooting.
Police said the shooters are unknown.
Details of this shooting come as police are dealing with an overnight, violent crime-spree where a suspect shot and killed a 2-year-old, kidnapped another child and shot two adults. Friday, a frustrated police chief addressed the ongoing violence in the city and said Baton Rouge "can do better." Click HERE for more.
