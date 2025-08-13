95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman critically injured in shooting along Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning

2 hours 2 seconds ago Wednesday, August 13 2025 Aug 13, 2025 August 13, 2025 12:25 PM August 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, emergency officials said. 

Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Green Oak Drive shortly before 6 a.m..

One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information. 

