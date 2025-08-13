95°
Woman critically injured in shooting along Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, emergency officials said.
Officials said the shooting happened near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Green Oak Drive shortly before 6 a.m..
One woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
