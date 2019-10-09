Woman claims brother fed her meth sandwich after failing sobriety test

Photo: KATV

HOT SPRINGS, AR - An Arkansas woman who told police her brother fed her a methamphetamine sandwich has been arrested with him after police found copious amounts of drug paraphernalia in their car.

KATV reports Elizabeth Marie Catlett, 29, and Don Russell Furr, 33, were allegedly pulled over in Hot Springs, Arkansas when a police officer caught them pulling out of a parking lot without headlights on.

The officer reportedly picked up on the smell of marijuana and became suspicious when Catlett, who had been driving the vehicle, began “moving about the vehicle in a quick, nervous manner.”

Another officer arrived and searched Catlett for illegal items, finding several small plastic bags as and a straw cut into a shorter length.

Catlett claimed that the items didn’t belong to her and that somebody else had placed them in her front pocket.

Police ended up recovering 0.5 grams of methamphetamine, a large number of alcohol swabs, medical supplies, and a glass smoking pipe from the vehicle.

Furr then admitted to police that he and Catlett had used meth the day before. Authorities also noticed there were needle marks from IV usage on Catlett’s arm. Both were taken to the Garland County Detention Center.

While at the detention center, Catlett failed a field sobriety test and refused to submit to a chemical test because her brother fed her a sandwich that contained meth and that she thought he had put meth in her drink earlier in the evening, something she said he was known to do.

Furr and Catlett currently remain in the detention center facing charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.