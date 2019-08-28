Woman cited after failing to use blinker; warrant issued after repeated attempts to pay online

BATON ROUGE - A pink Warrant of Arrest slip was not something Kristen Reeves expected to ever find in her mailbox.

"Yeah it's a little scary," Reeves said. "Especially someone whose never been arrested before in their life."

Reeves was pulled over in her driveway on May 22 after failing to use her blinker. An officer wrote her a ticket for failure to singnal, which she planned to pay.

"Twelve days later I went into the system to look at the ticket," Reeves said.

When she did that, she received a message that read, "You may have entered the wrong ticket number or the ticket may not have been added to the database at this time; please check back in 10 to 14 days."

So she waited a little bit longer.

"About two weeks later, I tried to look at it again," Reeves said. "It still wasn't in the system, said wait for the 10 to 14 days."

Reeves tried to pay the ticket a third time on July 30. She got the same message as the two previous attempts. Not sure what to do, Reeves took a picture of the message.

"Honestly I thought I was in the clear," Reeves said. "I thought maybe he just threw it out."

When Reeves got home from work Tuesday the pink warrant was waiting for her. Frustrated and nervous the warrant would affect her job as a contract writer for federal projects, Reeves didn't know what to do.

"I tried to pay it multiple times," Reeves said. "Tried to look it up online multiple times and it always said wait for the 10 to 14 days."

Wednesday, City-Parish officials cleared the warrant from her record and Reeves paid her fine.