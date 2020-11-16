Woman charged with murder after argument led to deadly shooting in Livingston Parish

WALKER - A woman was booked for murder Monday morning after she allegedly shot a man during an argument overnight.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Salem Cemetery Road in Walker. The sheriff's office said Dana Bozeman, 30, appeared to have fired a single shot, killing the victim.

The man killed was identified as Jacob Posey, 32. Investigators believe the two had been acquaintances, but it's unclear what led to the argument.

Bozeman was booked Monday on a charge of second-degree murder.