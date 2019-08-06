Woman charged with DWI, leading trooper on chase

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a long list of charges after she held up traffic then lead a trooper on a chase Monday.

A trooper with Louisiana State Police was patrolling on LA 42 south of I-10 when they noticed a black Mercedes Benz SUV in the left turn lane. The light had turned green, but the driver didn't move.

That was when the trooper noticed the driver, later identified as Stephanie Gettys, was "busy typing on the phone" and not paying attention to the traffic light.

According to the arrest report, the trooper tried to get Gettys' attention by calling to her. Once the light had turned red, the trooper approached the vehicle. The trooper knocked on the window multiple times before Gettys looked up from her phone.

At that point Gettys immediately fled, made a U-turn, and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A pursuit then ensued. Things ended in the 18800 block of St. Claire Drive.

During the interview, the responding trooper could smell alcohol on Gettys' breath. While searching the vehicle, a bottle of alcohol was recovered.

Some of Gettys' charges include operating a vehicle while intoxicated, use of certain wireless telecommunications devises for text messages, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, and aggravated flight from an officer.