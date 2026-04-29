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Woman charged with battery after allegedly throwing beer bottles at victim
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a woman following an altercation at an area restaurant last month.
According to the arrest report, the incident happened on February 10 at a location on Plank Road. The victim advised she was at the restaurant when the suspect, Castle Tomeka, approached her in an "aggressive" manner.
As Tomeka walked toward the victim, she allegedly picked up a beer bottle and threw it. Police say the bottle hit the woman in the chest. Tomeka continued to attack the victim by throwing a second bottle which hit her in the face.
As a result of the altercation, the victim suffered a nasal fracture and a laceration to her eye.
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Tomeka arrested and charged with aggravated second-degree battery.
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