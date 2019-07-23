80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing victim in the chest

2 hours 10 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2019 Jul 23, 2019 July 23, 2019 6:55 AM July 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Deputies arrested a woman accused of stabbing a man earlier this month.

At approximately 2 a.m. on July 7, authorities were called to investigate a stabbing that happened at a residence on Lanier Drive. According to the arrest report, a 25-year-old male victim was stabbed by a woman identified as Nychelle Martin.

Authorities say Martin arrived at the residence unexpectedly and discovered that the victim "was in the company of another female." Martin left the residence but later returned armed with a knife.

Martin allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle.

Authorities arrested Martin and charged her with attempted second-degree murder and battery.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days