71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman charged with arson in Tuesday house fire

1 hour 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, April 23 2019 Apr 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 5:54 PM April 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say they've arrested a woman accused of setting fire to a Baton Rouge home Tuesday.

The incident was reported on North 22nd Street around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a fire was intentionally set to the back of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread. 

No injuries were reported.

A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that Lakeisha Louding, 36, was arrested over the fire. It's believed Louding used a flammable liquid to set fire to the back of the home.

She was booked on one count of aggravated arson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days