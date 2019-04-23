Woman charged with arson in Tuesday house fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say they've arrested a woman accused of setting fire to a Baton Rouge home Tuesday.

The incident was reported on North 22nd Street around 12:41 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators say a fire was intentionally set to the back of the home. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread.

No injuries were reported.

A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said Tuesday afternoon that Lakeisha Louding, 36, was arrested over the fire. It's believed Louding used a flammable liquid to set fire to the back of the home.

She was booked on one count of aggravated arson.