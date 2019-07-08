Woman charged with arson after multiple apartments damaged on N. Ardenwood

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a woman after a fire damaged multiple apartments Monday morning.

The fire was reported before 8:20 a.m. in the 12500 block of N. Ardenwood. Officials said firefighters had to force their way into the apartment.

Once inside, crews found two fires in different rooms. Officials say the main apartment received heavy smoke and fire damage. Two other units received light smoke.

Monday afternoon, authorities said Shelonda Herring had been arrested and charged with aggravated arson. A photo of Herring wasn't immediately made available.