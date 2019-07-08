95°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman charged with arson after multiple apartments damaged on N. Ardenwood
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a woman after a fire damaged multiple apartments Monday morning.
The fire was reported before 8:20 a.m. in the 12500 block of N. Ardenwood. Officials said firefighters had to force their way into the apartment.
Once inside, crews found two fires in different rooms. Officials say the main apartment received heavy smoke and fire damage. Two other units received light smoke.
Monday afternoon, authorities said Shelonda Herring had been arrested and charged with aggravated arson. A photo of Herring wasn't immediately made available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Williamson Eye Center: Benefits of corrective eye surgery
-
Local private school ransacked by burglars; $10K in computers & equipment stolen
-
Trial to begin for former LSU student in hazing death of Max...
-
Veteran's discovered headstone returned to daughter 30 years after death
-
Defense can use Max Gruver's alleged substance abuse in LSU hazing case,...