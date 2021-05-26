72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to Baton Rouge hospital

1 hour 55 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, May 25 2021 May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 10:55 PM May 25, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Tuesday after trying to set fire to a hospital.

The incident happened at Baton Rouge General-Mid City around 5 a.m. Joyce Moses, 57, was found at the scene, according to reports.

Authorities said she used gasoline to set the entrance on fire. Firefighters arriving at the scene were able to extinguish the flames before major damage was caused.

Trending News

Moses was taken to the hospital due to injuries incurred while setting the fire. She is charged with one count of aggravated arson.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days