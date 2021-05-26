Woman charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to Baton Rouge hospital

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested Tuesday after trying to set fire to a hospital.

The incident happened at Baton Rouge General-Mid City around 5 a.m. Joyce Moses, 57, was found at the scene, according to reports.

Authorities said she used gasoline to set the entrance on fire. Firefighters arriving at the scene were able to extinguish the flames before major damage was caused.

Moses was taken to the hospital due to injuries incurred while setting the fire. She is charged with one count of aggravated arson.