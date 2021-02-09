Latest Weather Blog
Woman charged in Quawan Charles' disappearance, months after teen was found dead in sugar cane field
LOREAUVILLE - A woman who was one of the last people to see 15-year-old Quawan Charles alive was arrested Tuesday, several months after the teen's body was found dead in Iberia Parish.
Attorney Ron Haley, who represents the Charles family, confirmed Janet Irvin, 37, was booked on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and failure to report a missing child.
Haley said the family still doesn't know the "exact role she played" in Charles' disappearance.
Surveillance video showed Irvin picking up Charles at his father's home in Baldwin on Oct. 30, the day he was reported missing. Reports suggested that Charles was meeting with a friend, Irvin's 17-year-old son.
Her arrest comes more than a month after an audio recording of Irvin talking to private investigators surfaced and seemingly implicated her in Charles' disappearance.
In that recording, Irvin's son said he and Charles smoked marijuana together at Irvin's home that night. Irvin herself admitted that she should have contacted authorities once she realized Charles had run away from her home.
"Yes, I should have called the cops. I should have went further," Irvin said in the recording.
Charles was found dead in a sugar cane field Nov. 3 about 30 minutes from his home. His death led to outrage on social media, with many calling for a deeper investigation into how the teenager died. An autopsy suggested that Charles likely drowned, with the local coroner saying muddy water was found in his airways.
