Latest Weather Blog
Woman charged in crash that killed passenger in her vehicle
GALLIANO - A woman was arrested Thursday night for a crash that killed her front seat passenger.
Troopers responded to a crash around 11 p.m. on LA 308 near East 109th Street in Lafourche Parish. Eduin Castillo Calderon of Larose died in the crash.
According to Louisiana State Police, Calderon was the front seat passenger in a 2003 Toyota Highlander traveling southbound on LA 308. The car was driven by 27-year-old Beatriz Torres of Larose.
For reasons unknown, Torres ran off of the road to the right then over-corrected to the left before striking a utility pole.
Calderon was seriously hurt and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Torres suffered only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.
Both were wearing seatbelts during the crash.
Torres was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, careless operation, and driving without a license.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-12 reopens after tanker truck explosion Friday morning; state trooper and truck...
-
2 people reportedly killed in shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
Fiery tanker crash shuts down I-12
-
One person found shot to death at Airline Highway motel in EBR
-
Ice skating returns to the River Center
Sports Video
-
Catholic freshman Daniel Beale has been thrown into super stardom thanks to...
-
Can Jameis Winston lead this Saints offense?; Fantasy Focus Week 11 with...
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana