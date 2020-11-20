Woman charged in crash that killed passenger in her vehicle

GALLIANO - A woman was arrested Thursday night for a crash that killed her front seat passenger.

Troopers responded to a crash around 11 p.m. on LA 308 near East 109th Street in Lafourche Parish. Eduin Castillo Calderon of Larose died in the crash.

According to Louisiana State Police, Calderon was the front seat passenger in a 2003 Toyota Highlander traveling southbound on LA 308. The car was driven by 27-year-old Beatriz Torres of Larose.

For reasons unknown, Torres ran off of the road to the right then over-corrected to the left before striking a utility pole.

Calderon was seriously hurt and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. Torres suffered only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Both were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

Torres was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, careless operation, and driving without a license.