Woman charged in Capitol riot asks judge to let her take trip to Mexico

Photo: CNN

WASHINGTON - A woman facing criminal charges after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last month has asked a federal judge to let her travel to Mexico for a "work-related bonding retreat."

CNN cites court records saying Jenny Cudd, a flower shop owner from Midland, Texas, asked for permission to visit Reviera Maya for a four-day retreat this month.

Cudd was arrested on charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds in January and released on bond shortly afterward. The Justice Department did not try to keep her in jail, a measure reserved for a handful of rioters accused of violent crimes related to the Jan. 6 incident.

Cudd also posted a Facebook video from the Capitol during the riot.

"F--- yes, I am proud of my actions, I f---ing charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell, yes, I am proud of my actions," Cudd said in the Facebook video, according to court records.

In a local news interview days after the storming of the Capitol, Cudd also said she would "absolutely do it again."

Cudd's lawyer said she plans to plead not guilty and has been complying with all court-ordered conditions of her release. They did not respond to questions about her trip to Mexico.