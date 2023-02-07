60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman carrying blowtorch, searching for local DCFS flees gas station in old school bus

Tuesday, February 07 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MANDEVILLE - Deputies arrested a woman who walked into a local gas station carrying a blowtorch and asked for the local Department of Children and Family Services before fleeing the scene and crashing into an academy fence. 

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a gas station on Florida Street in Mandeville after a woman, later identified as 37-year-old Jarvis Jade, entered the store with a blowtorch and asked for the local DCFS. Witnesses said she arrived in an old school bus covered in graffiti with a Virginia license plate. 

The STPSO chased the bus into downtown Covington where Jade eventually crashed into a fence outside of St. Scholastica Academy. 

Jade was taken into custody following the crash. Deputies say she had been living in the bus for the past month.

It was not immediately clear why Jade fled the scene or why she was seeking DCFS. 

The STPSO says the woman's charges are pending. 

