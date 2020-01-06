Woman calls 911 saying her neighbor tried to burglarize her vehicle while she was inside of it

Ricky Whittington

ZACHARY - On Saturday, a woman called 911 saying one of her neighbors wouldn't stop trying to break into her car while she was inside of it.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say when they got to the woman's Watson Drive home, she told them 56-year-old Ricky Whittington was harassing her.

She said when another neighbor dropped her off at home, she got into her SUV, began backing out of her driveway, and Whittington allegedly ran towards her from across the street and began yanking on the driver's side door of her vehicle.

She claimed that when Whittington realized the door was locked, he jumped onto the SUV's hood and began punching the windshield until it cracked.

The woman said at that point she began to back up and stop, repeatedly. Each time, she claims, he grasped onto the hood, refusing to let go.

Finally, she said, he fell off and rolled into the street.

Whittington was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and simple criminal damage to property.

He was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison.