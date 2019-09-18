92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman burning love letters sparks Nebraska apartment fire

42 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2019 Sep 18, 2019 September 18, 2019 1:31 PM September 18, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Hindustan Times

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — It seems this love was too hot to handle.

Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old woman sparked an apartment fire Monday by burning love letters from her ex in her bedroom.

Police say the woman used a butane torch to burn the letters and left some of them of the floor. She then went to another room to take a nap. Police say she awoke a short time later to find the carpet on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the building. No one was injured.

The woman was cited for negligent burning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days