92°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman burning love letters sparks Nebraska apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — It seems this love was too hot to handle.
Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old woman sparked an apartment fire Monday by burning love letters from her ex in her bedroom.
Police say the woman used a butane torch to burn the letters and left some of them of the floor. She then went to another room to take a nap. Police say she awoke a short time later to find the carpet on fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $4,000 in damage to the building. No one was injured.
The woman was cited for negligent burning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BREC to vote on zoning plan for Baton Rouge Zoo, Greenwood Park
-
Crews working to restore services in EBR after car knocks down power...
-
Updates on Comite diversion, flood mitigation to be provided during meeting
-
Crews called to late-night shooting in Port Allen
-
CANDIDATES VYING FOR ASCENSION PARISH PRESIDENT PARTICIPATE IN FORUM
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar