75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman, boyfriend arrested for sexual abuse of 9-year-old girl

2 hours 3 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, September 09 2025 Sep 9, 2025 September 09, 2025 6:41 PM September 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge couple was arrested Sunday on charges relating to the sexual abuse of a nine-year-old girl. 

Affidavits for 31-year-old Kadijah Selders and 59-year-old Gary Head said that the two were in a relationship when Head was accused of sexually abusing a child. 

Police said that an adult came forward to law enforcement, making a report with the Baton Rouge Police Department. 

During the investigation, officers found that Head had been abusing the girl for more than two years. They interviewed Selders, who admitted that she knew but never called the police. 

Trending News

Head was arrested for first-degree rape of a victim younger than 13, and Selders was arrested for principal to first-degree rape of a victim younger than 13. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days