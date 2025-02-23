Woman bought used car only to find out it was stolen, now she's fighting for refund

BATON ROUGE - A woman bought a used car, but days later police pulled her over saying it was stolen. Now, she's fighting to get her money back while the seller says it was all a mistake.

Brandi Jenkins bought this car for $1,800 on Jan. 31st from Calvin Scott, who buys and sells used cars in Baton Rouge. A few days later she was pulled over by Baton Rouge Police, saying she was driving a stolen car.

"They said ‘Ma'am you're in a stolen vehicle’, and I'm like no it's not stolen I just purchased this vehicle Friday. They were going to take me to jail and by having the proof and I showed them where I sent the money, I also had the title and the bill of sales that he gave me, I was able to get out of the situation," Jenkins said.

The police took the car from her, and since then, she's been trying to get her money back from Scott.

"As of today, I have yet to receive my money. I've been calling him, and calling him, and texting him, he's not responding," Jenkins said.

Since February 3rd, Jenkins said she has received very little communication from him on getting her money back.

"The last I heard from him he was like he's got a vehicle he's trying to sell now to get me my money back, but nothing has come about," Jenkins said. "This is getting ridiculous, it's getting out of hand."

WBRZ spoke with Scott, who said it was all an honest mistake.

"I mean I understand where she's coming from, I understand that's your money, I understand that. and I told her over and over I'm truly sorry. I really apologized and if I knew it was stolen I wouldn't have posted it on Facebook, posted it on Instagram," Scott said. "I posted another vehicle, which I was going to use the money off of that to pay her back."

Scott said he provided proof to police that he didn't know the car was stolen when he purchased it to sell.

WBRZ reached out to Baton Rouge Police about the stolen car and if anyone will be facing charges with no response back.

Records showed that Scott does not have a criminal past in stealing vehicles in East Baton Rouge Parish.





