Woman booked for 3rd DWI after crashing and injuring mutliple drivers

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a intoxicated woman after she crashed and injured multiple drivers on the roadways.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday. A witness contacted police, stating that they saw a woman driving recklessly and appearing to be impaired. That witness also went on to say the suspect swerved into the oncoming lanes of travel multiple times, eventually crashing and injuring a number of people. The witness was able to lure the suspect off the roadways and to a nearby Racetrack parking lot on Old Hammond Hwy.

Police arrived on scene at the Racetrack, and noticed the suspect was extremely impaired. She was identified as 47-year-old Heidi Haylock. Haylock admitted to officers that she had taken multiple prescribed medications before getting behind the wheel. She also performed very poorly on sobriety tests, almost falling down to the ground.

Haylock was transported and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on her third DWI offense. While inside the jail, police found drugs inside her pants and came to the conclusion that these drugs were not prescribed to her.