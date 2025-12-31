Woman arrested on third DWI, BAC nearly four times legal limit

LAFOURCHE PARISH- A woman has been charged with her third DWI offense after authorities found she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.

According to Sheriff Craig Webre, deputies responded to a call on Feb. 19 at 12:15 p.m. regarding a female driver who was possibly impaired in the Bayou Blue area.

Authorities found the driver stopped on Highway 316, and detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. The driver was identified as 48-year-old Trisha Williams of Bayou Blue.

Officials say Williams performed poorly on a field sobriety test. When issued a breathalyzer test, she blew nearly four times the legal limit: .312g%.

Due to the high level of alcohol in her blood, Williams was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. She was later booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and charged with DWI (third offense).

Her bond is set at $15,000.