Woman arrested on third DWI, BAC nearly four times legal limit
LAFOURCHE PARISH- A woman has been charged with her third DWI offense after authorities found she was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit.
According to Sheriff Craig Webre, deputies responded to a call on Feb. 19 at 12:15 p.m. regarding a female driver who was possibly impaired in the Bayou Blue area.
Authorities found the driver stopped on Highway 316, and detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath. The driver was identified as 48-year-old Trisha Williams of Bayou Blue.
Officials say Williams performed poorly on a field sobriety test. When issued a breathalyzer test, she blew nearly four times the legal limit: .312g%.
Due to the high level of alcohol in her blood, Williams was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. She was later booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center and charged with DWI (third offense).
Her bond is set at $15,000.
