Woman arrested, man on the run after allegedly setting several fires to kill snakes

2 hours 35 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, March 29 2021 Mar 29, 2021 March 29, 2021 3:59 PM March 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Rachel Mipro

LEESVILLE - Two people are accused of starting multiple fires to kill snakes.

On March 18, investigators from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry arrested Laura Ashley Lee, 34, for arson. Lee is currently out on a $3,500 bond.

Investigators are still searching for Robert Lee Ramirez, 34. According to officials, Ramirez set fire to wooded areas  around their home and started other fires near the roadside to get rid of snakes. 

Officials say he also started fires in the same area in 2020. Ramirez is accused of two counts of arson.

Anyone with information should call the LDAF Fire Hotline at 855-452-5323.

