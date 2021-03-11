61°
Woman arrested in stabbing death of 21-year-old man
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 21-year-old man around noon on Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Jeremiah Capers, 21, of Baton Rouge. Capers was allegedly stabbed by Raven Smith, 20, during an altercation.
Smith was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She has been charged with 2nd degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
