Woman arrested in Saturday night shooting at Burbank Wal Mart

BATON ROUGE - A months-long argument turned into gunfire Saturday night and now has one woman behind bars.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says they arrested Khalecia Vinning after she shot and injured a woman in the Wal Mart parking lot on Burbank Drive at around 10 p.m. They believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing altercation that has lasted several months.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. Vinning was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.