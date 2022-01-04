Woman arrested in connection with New Years Eve crash that killed Eunice city clerk

EVANGELINE PARISH - Over the weekend, one person was arrested in connection with an Evangeline Parish New Year's Eve crash that resulted in the death of a Eunice city clerk, KATC reports.

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies say 40-year-old Sarah Zaunbrecher Chapman of Eunice was arrested on charges of first-offense DWI, reckless operation, no seatbelt, negligent vehicular injury, and vehicular homicide.

The news outlet says Zaunbrecher posted bail and was released Saturday.

This week, friends and family will gather to honor the victim of the crash, 50-year-old Katina Dawn Babineaux Ardoin.

Ardoin lost her life Friday, at about 11:30 p.m. following the wreck on Morning Glory Road, deputies say.

According to KATC, Louisiana State Troopers assisted deputies in the investigation, which concluded that Chapman caused the crash.