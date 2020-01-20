49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested for sexually suggestive texts to 13-year-old girl

2 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 12 2017 Sep 12, 2017 September 12, 2017 10:35 AM September 12, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

ASSUMPTION- A woman has been arrested after she sent sexually suggestive text messages to a minor.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a mother who said the suspect, identified as Alexis Blanchard, had contacted her daughter via text messages and made numerous sexually suggestive comments.

Authorities say Blanchard also sent the 13-year-old girl sexually explicit photographs of herself.

Blanchard surrendered to deputies on Monday. She was charged with computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days