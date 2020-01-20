Woman arrested for sexually suggestive texts to 13-year-old girl

ASSUMPTION- A woman has been arrested after she sent sexually suggestive text messages to a minor.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a mother who said the suspect, identified as Alexis Blanchard, had contacted her daughter via text messages and made numerous sexually suggestive comments.

Authorities say Blanchard also sent the 13-year-old girl sexually explicit photographs of herself.

Blanchard surrendered to deputies on Monday. She was charged with computer aided solicitation for sexual purposes.