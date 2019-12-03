Woman arrested for setting fire to Baton Rouge Police vehicle

BATON ROUGE – Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say a woman has been arrested for intentionally setting fire to a police vehicle.

According to a police report, 48-year-old Kim Vincent confessed to using a lighter and towel to set fire to a Baton Rouge Police all-terrain-vehicle, causing $6000 worth of damage to it and the electrical system of a nearby building.

Two officers used video surveillance footage to identify Vincent and she was arrested on charges of simple arson and misrepresentation during booking.

When asked about the incident, Vincent simply stated ‘that she was upset and set fire to the ATV.’