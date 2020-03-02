Woman arrested for punching firefighter on duty, police say

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 28-year old woman for punching a Baton Rouge firefighter Saturday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m. firefighters responded to a possible overdose in the 5300 block of Adams Street. According to a report, when police arrived they were informed that Marissa Mays became hostile with with the fire and medical staff.

Witnesses say that they saw Mays punch the firefighter in the back of his head.

Mays was arrested and booked into the Parish Prison and charged with battery of emergency personnel.

Her bond has not been set.