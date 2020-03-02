63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman arrested for punching firefighter on duty, police say

1 hour 58 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 March 01, 2020 10:47 PM March 01, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a 28-year old woman for punching a Baton Rouge firefighter Saturday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m. firefighters responded to a possible overdose in the 5300 block of Adams Street. According to a report, when police arrived they were informed that Marissa Mays became hostile with with the fire and medical staff. 

Witnesses say that they saw Mays punch the firefighter in the back of his head.

Mays was arrested and booked into the Parish Prison and charged with battery of emergency personnel.

Her bond has not been set. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days