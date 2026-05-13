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Woman arrested for husband's murder five years after he died in St. Mary Parish
CENTERVILLE — A woman was arrested in connection with the 2021 death of her husband in St. Mary Parish.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said a deputy responded to a call of an unresponsive person in Centerville on April 26, 2021. SMPSO said the deputy spoke with Stephanie Morgan, now 40, who told them that her husband, Mark Morgan, had taken drugs and became unresponsive. First responders declared him dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office said that on Monday, new evidence came to light suggesting foul play was involved in Mark Morgan's death. SMPSO deputies went to Brookhaven, Mississippi, to speak with his then-wife, now named Stephanie Albritton. Deputies obtained a warrant for Albritton's arrest soon after.
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She was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. On Wednesday, she was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center and booked. Her bail was set at $950,000.
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