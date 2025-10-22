67°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested for her alleged role in shooting that injured blind man
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested a woman for her involvement in a shooting that injured a blind man.
Hope Cornelius, 25, is accused of being a principal to attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Arrest documents show that on Sept. 8, Cornelius was driving a car with two people in it outside City Town Meat Market on Beechwood Drive. Cornelius saw her boyfriend, with whom she had been having problems, in another car.
People in both cars began shooting at each other and a stray bullet hit a blind man who was waiting for a friend outside the store. The man did not realize he had been shot in the leg until he got home and his mother noticed.
Trending News
WBRZ has asked BRPD about any additional arrests.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
10/31 Consortium accepting donations ahead of free costume giveaway
-
Coffee prices continue to climb, putting pressure on local shops
-
Sheriff Brett Stassi says his son, deputy injured in Plaquemine shooting, is...
-
Healthcare worker arrested after allegedly burning man with a lighter in Assumption...
Sports Video
-
LSU football preps for another mobile quarterback
-
New Zydeco head coach speaks, team unveils new jerseys at 2025 Media...
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...