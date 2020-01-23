Woman arrested for helping boyfriend hide from police after Jan. 11 shooting incident

Kourtney E. Harris

BATON ROUGE - Two people have been arrested in connection with a Jan. 11 shooting on Byron Avenue.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department say 26-year-old Kourtney Elise Harris has been arrested as an accessory to attempted first-degree murder.

According to an official report, on the evening of Jan. 11, police were dispatched to a home on Byron Avenue, which is off Plank Road.

Upon their arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand and police say he was accompanied by 26-year-old Kourtney E. Harris, who admitted that her boyfriend, Liljuan Wiggins, was responsible for the shooting.

Police say Harris also told them she and her three children had been in the line of fire at the time of the incident.

Authorities report obtaining a warrant for Wiggins' arrest and asking Harris if she knew of his whereabouts.

They say she lied.

Despite Harris' alleged misdirection, investigators caught up with Harris and Wiggins at a Zachary hotel where Harris worked.

When questioned, police say Harris admitted to helping Wiggins hideout from authorities by getting a hotel room for him at her job and staying there with him.

Both were arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

