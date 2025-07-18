Woman arrested for cruelty after child found with cocaine in their system

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested after her child was allegedly found to have cocaine in their system when they were taken to the hospital following a car crash.

Rashida Cobbs, 49, was arrested July 9 for cruelty to juveniles.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Cobbs admitted to smoking a crack cocaine cigar near her child prior to the crash. She said she visited a friend's house and smoked the "Primo" and that while she was smoking the cigar, she played with her child, possibly blowing smoke in their face.

When Cobbs and her child left the friend's house, she crashed into a parked vehicle, leading to a hospital visit. Medical staff reported the child has unusual behavior and that a urine sample determined they have cocaine in their system.

