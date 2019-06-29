Woman arrested for child desertion, DWI, Friday night

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a woman Friday night after she crashed her vehicle through the front of the Circle K gas station at 15490 Tiger Bend Road.

Upon responding to the crash, deputies found that the driver of the vehicle, Liudmyla Knight, was swaying back and forth while standing and there was an odor of alcohol coming from her GMC Acadia.



Knight submitted to a breathalyzer test and registered a blood alcohol level of .194, more than twice the legal limit for driving. Deputies discovered that her driver's license had been revoked as well.

During the course of the investigation, Knight told deputies that she had left her 16-month-old and 4-year-old child at her home unsupervised while she went to the Circle K. Deputies were able to quickly locate someone to care for the children. Child Protective Services were also contacted to take over custody.

Knight was charged with child desertion, driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, and driving without a license.