Woman arrested for attacking OLOL hospital staff

BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a woman who allegedly attacked the hospital staff at Our Lady of Lake.

The incident happened at OLOL around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say Camisha Simmons was reportedly angry with the hospital staff attacking a nurse by grabbing her ponytail pulling back her head. Simmons also reportedly bit a physician that attempted to restrain her from attacking the nurse leaving a laceration on the physician's right arm.

Simmons was arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for a battery of emergency room personnel and aggravated battery.