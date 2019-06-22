84°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman arrested for attacking OLOL hospital staff
BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested a woman who allegedly attacked the hospital staff at Our Lady of Lake.
The incident happened at OLOL around 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Authorities say Camisha Simmons was reportedly angry with the hospital staff attacking a nurse by grabbing her ponytail pulling back her head. Simmons also reportedly bit a physician that attempted to restrain her from attacking the nurse leaving a laceration on the physician's right arm.
Simmons was arrested and booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for a battery of emergency room personnel and aggravated battery.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Soccer tournament organizers keeping players safe and hydrated amid summer heat
-
State launches investigation into nursing home cocaine overdose following WBRZ report
-
Vigil for Amite High School football player who died Tuesday
-
Flooding worries circle around Dawson Creek, federal funding could help
-
Strokes for Strokes: Art therapy class aims to help stroke survivors express...