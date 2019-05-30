77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman arrested for arson of Lark Street home

Thursday, May 30 2019
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Fire investigators have determined that 26-year-old Rozea Bell is responsible for the arson of a vacant home earlier this month. 

On May 17, crews were called to the scene of a house fire on Lark Street. Witnesses say Bell was spotted in the vicinity moments before the fire started. 
Investigators later identified and found Bell who admitted to pouring gas on a towel and lighting it on fire before throwing it into the home. 
Bell was arrested on May 29 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail for simple arson. 
